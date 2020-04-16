Paramount unveils release dates of his films : Top Gun Maverick, Without a sound 2…

Paramount Pictures has revised its schedule of movies. Thus, “ Top Gun: Maverick “was delayed, as” Spongebob the movie : Sponge water disorders “and” Without a Noise II “.

The sequel of “Top Gun” will be released on the 23rd of December instead of June 24 as planned, pushing the release of” The Tomorrow War “- starring Chris Pratt – at a date not specified.

The launch of the “spongebob the movie : Sponge in troubled waters” at the film has just been postponed as of July 31, 2020 may 22, 2021. In addition, “Without A Sound 2” does not come to pass, that on September 4, if the film was to be screened at the cinema since the end of march.

With the reorganization of the calendar Paramount’s, “Top Gun: Maverick,” will be released at the same time as “The Croods 2” at Universal and “Tom & Jerry” Warner Bros.

“Spongebob the movie : Sponge in troubled waters “, meanwhile, takes on “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar” from Lionsgate at the box office, while “Without A Sound 2” will compete with “Monster Hunter” for Sony Pictures.

“Top Gun: Maverick” takes place in a world of technology of unmanned aerial vehicles and fifth-generation fighter, and explores the end of the era of air combat. Maverick ( camped by Tom Cruise once more) has now become a flight instructor, who takes on Bradley Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), the son of the former partner of Maverick, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, under his wing. The film will also see the appearance of Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell, and Ed Harris.

Joseph Kosinski, who has worked with Tom Cruise on “Oblivion” in the past, will the film based on a script written by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer.