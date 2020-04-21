PARIS : COVID-19, Six podcasts to boost your English at home

Written by Floriane. Posted in INFO NATIONAL

The team teaching of the application of language learning Babbel has compiled the best podcasts in order to accustom his ear in English.

The experts also deliver some advice and explain how best to use these podcasts for the containment in order to “ booster “the learning of English.

Due to protection measures put in place to halt the advance of the coronavirus, millions of people in France and in the rest of the world are confined to the home. In this context, the unusual, the different applications and online learning tools can show more useful than ever to continue to learn. The team teaching of the application of language learning Babbel offers a series of tips and a list of six podcasts to practice English at any level.

This is to strengthen your knowledge of a foreign language, or to boost your grammar and vocabulary, experts recommend to follow these simple tips to make the most of this fabulous tool as are the podcasts :

1. Listen to podcasts designed for the learning of foreign languages

There are two types of podcasts : those recorded in the language to learn and those that revolve around a language and its learning. The second type of podcasts is particularly suited to those who just start learning English. It is advisable to start slowly and focus on podcasts, where the speed of speech is rather slow, and where there are points of grammar and vocabulary, or even of remarks and anecdotes on the language learning.

2. Slow down the playback speed

Many applications allow you to speed up or slow down the playback speed of podcasts. Although simple, this function can be particularly useful. In fact, one of the major difficulties in learning a foreign language is the speed, sometimes frantic, on which some native speakers speak.

3. Focus on what you’re listening to

The podcasts are great tools, because they can also be listened to while you do something else.

4. Take note of the words that we don’t know

This might be reminded of the college years, but record in a notebook the new words is an excellent technique of learning, even in adulthood ! Try to deduce the meaning from the context, check the definition in a dictionary the word and take note. The first few times, this will be a real work of ant and several pages of the notebook will likely be satisfied. But this is not a reason for being discouraged : the progress will not be slow. The teams Babbel guarantee feel a huge satisfaction when listening to the first podcast without a dictionary !

5. Get the transcripts

The possibilities vary from one podcast to another, but to find sites that publish the complete transcriptions of their podcasts save a lot of time. In fact, to have both versions written and audio assistance to acquire more quickly new language skills.

6. Podcasts as background music from time to time

To listen something in her language learning, even in the background, always proves to be useful. This helps them to familiarise themselves with the sounds of the language, but also with his range of accents and the way native speakers talk. Podcasts allow to enter more in contact with the daily use of the language.

7. Finding the right tools to complete their learning

It is essential to find the right tools that will complement the knowledge gained with the podcasts. The resources that can be used are numerous.

The specialists of the team teaching Babbel have found in the universe of podcasts several expressions interesting and new. In addition to the study of rules and structures, it is essential to immerse yourself with all of its meaning in their language learning. This allows you to absorb and develop the fluency and the ear. So here are the recommendations of Babbel :

Six podcasts to discover quickly :

Famous Last Words (link)

Proverbs, anecdotes, language and a little history. Sam and Ted, who are experts in languages at Babbel, the application of language learning, to discover in this podcast in English the facets the more unusual and fun of the language of Shakespeare.

Criminal (link)

Short episodes (between 15 and 25 minutes) in which the main characters tell the story of the criminal histories.

Daily Easy English Expression (link)

A program is 100 % educational, that decrypts the daily the meaning of the colloquial expressions used by English speakers, while recalling the importance of properly pronouncing certain words, poorly articulated, can change direction, or even become offensive.

Girlboss (link)

Sophia Amoruso, author of the best-selling book ‘#Girlboss’, interviews (in English) of women entrepreneurs with success on their journey, their successes and the challenges they have identified. Among these success-stories, those of Charlize Theron (actress and activist), Jen Rubio (creator baggage Away), Ibtihaj Muhammad (olympic sports), Tamara Mellon (designer of Jimmy Choo) and Katie Couric (journalist and writer).

Oprah’s Supersoul Conversations (link)

Interviews between Oprah Winfrey and different personalities.

Documentary (link)

Of documentaries for the BBC on various topics of international news.

