Paris Fashion Week : Andie MacDowell, Carla Bruni and Maya Hawke elegant for Dior

For the presentation of his collection autumn/winter 2020/2021, the house of Dior was, as usual, invited celebrities from around the world. In the first rows, the model Cara Delevingne, also present in Milan last week, was reunited with his friends Maya Thurman-Hawke, Demi Moore, and Karlie Kloss.

All were dressed in black. Cara Delevingne wore a transparent dress to the reliefs black, with sandals to heels. Demi Moore for its part, had opted for a top with holes and long sleeves, accompanied by a long skirt checkered black and brown. The daughter of Uma Thurman was regarding her soberly dressed, with a short dress buttoned long sleeves, checkered black and gray, with a pair of high boots black.

Actresses Andie MacDowell and Sigourney Weaver had also made the trip. Dressed in a colorful combination, Andie MacDowell wore a trench coat and khaki boots with heels, black. Sigourney Weaver sported a set of black suit, very chic. She was accompanied by her daughter of 29 years, Charlotte Simpson, she is also an actress.

Among the other celebrities invited to the Dior show, the must-see Inès de la Fressange, as always in the company of her daughter, Nine of Urso. Carla Bruni-Sarkozy was also in the first rank, wearing a long black dress simple and elegant, given to shoes black. Amelia Windsor, Nina Dobrev, the sisters Amy and Aya Suzuki as well as the heir of Karl Lagerfeld, Baptiste Giabiconi, were also invited to the event in the Garden of the Tuileries.