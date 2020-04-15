Paris Hilton and her family make a gift of $ 10 million

Family Hilton announced on Wednesday a donation of $ 10 million for the fight against the spread of the Covid-19.

Created by Conrad H. Hilton, the grand-father of the famous heiresses Nicky and Paris Hilton, the foundation announced by press release that a “half will go to the protection of the homeless people of Los Angeles, while the other half will go in the direction of the country of africa in order to help them to prepare for the imminent explosion of the epidemic”.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus strike in effect very violently the most disadvantaged populations, as well as the countries of Africa. Paris Hilton is “so proud”

An action which was welcomed by Paris Hilton on Twitter.

“So proud that [email protected] vienna to give $ 10 million of additional funding to support the communities most impacted by the #Covid-19 #Los Angeles, and abroad. As philanthropists, it is our collective responsibility to work together this time !”posted the heiress.

There are many celebrities to have made significant donations to fight against this pandemic, which affects the whole world.