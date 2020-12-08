PARIS HILTON CELEBRATED HER FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH BOYFRIEND CARTER REUM

It’s been a year since Paris Hilton and Carter Reum fell in love and the heiress celebrated the occasion with a video posted on Instagram.

In the clip, some romantic images of a couple between holidays, parties together, coordinated Halloween costumes, and lots of kisses, all mounted on the song “Heartbeat” of the 39-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton added a long caption in which she explained why the tech entrepreneur is her soulmate: ” Happy anniversary my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month. I can’t believe it’s only been a year, I feel like I have never felt so close to another person in my entire life. And this is because you are the first to tear down the walls that I had built around my heart and opened it so which I did not think possible “.

” I truly believe that we are made for each other and destined – he added – Nothing in my life has ever seemed so perfect and right! Every day I feel like in a dream. There is no one else I would like to be with. forever. I had heard of soulmates but never believed them until I met you. ”

He concluded with a declaration of love: ” I will always love you my soul mate, best friend, another half, life partner. And I am looking forward to our future and a life of love and adventures. Because it doesn’t matter. what happens in life, I will forever be happy, safe, and at home in your arms and by your side. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

After canceling her engagement to actor Chris Zylka in 2018, Paris Hilton first showed up with Carter Reum at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Carter is the same age as Paris and is a tech entrepreneur, investor, and author of the ” Shortcut Your Startup” business advice book. He was already known in and around Hollywood for being friends with Gwyneth Paltrow and for frequenting her circle.