CELEBRITIES

Paris Hilton celebrates her first dating anniversary

Posted on

The socialite celebrated with a post on Instagram her relationship with the businessman and author Carter Reum.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Paris Hilton celebrated on her Instagram her first dating anniversary with the businessman and author Carter Reum. The businesswoman shared several images of the two together on a Disney background to say that she is the one.

Paris posted a compilation of photos and clips of the couple and wished, “Happy first anniversary, my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you my whole life. I have never felt so close to another person in my life, “he said in the post.

“And that’s because you are the first to tear down the walls that I built around my heart and open them in a way that I didn’t know was possible. I truly believe that we are made for each other and we are meant to be. Nothing in my life felt so good or so perfect! Every day I feel like in a dream, “he declared.

This was not the first time that Paris paid tribute to her boyfriend. In August, the socialite showered her with sweet words on Instagram in celebration of another ‘adversary’. At the time, she wrote, “You are the reason I am so happy and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! I love to make you happy and I promise to make you smile forever. I love you so much beauty! Happy Anniversary!”.

Paris and Carter were first seen together in public when they kissed and danced together at a post-Golden Globe party in January. Three months later, Chris Zylka’s ex-fiancee made their relationship official on Instagram.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Most Popular

24.8K
CELEBRITIES

Lili Reinhart opens her jacket and dazzles, revealing what’s underneath

8.4K
CELEBRITIES

Kylie Jenner and the real reason for her breakup with Travis Scott

5.4K
CELEBRITIES

Henry Cavill confesses his training to gain muscle in ‘the Witcher 2’

3.9K
CELEBRITIES

Johnny Depp struggles to find a new project

3.7K
CELEBRITIES

Chrissy Teigen moved away from the networks because of the “hole of pain and depression” in which she is

3.3K
CELEBRITIES

Drake fully supports The Weeknd in his dislike against the Grammys

3.1K
CELEBRITIES

Could a collaboration between Latina Shakira and group BLACKPINK happen?

2.4K
Games

Biomutant Download Free Game For COMPUTER Full Version

2.1K
CELEBRITIES

Prince Harry warned about his royal titles

2.0K
CELEBRITIES

OLIVIA WILDE AND JASON SUDEIKIS WOULD BREAK UP AFTER NINE YEARS TOGETHER

To Top