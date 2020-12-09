Paris Hilton celebrates her first dating anniversary

The socialite celebrated with a post on Instagram her relationship with the businessman and author Carter Reum.

Paris Hilton celebrated on her Instagram her first dating anniversary with the businessman and author Carter Reum. The businesswoman shared several images of the two together on a Disney background to say that she is the one.

Paris posted a compilation of photos and clips of the couple and wished, “Happy first anniversary, my love! I love that we celebrate our love every month! I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you my whole life. I have never felt so close to another person in my life, “he said in the post.

“And that’s because you are the first to tear down the walls that I built around my heart and open them in a way that I didn’t know was possible. I truly believe that we are made for each other and we are meant to be. Nothing in my life felt so good or so perfect! Every day I feel like in a dream, “he declared.

This was not the first time that Paris paid tribute to her boyfriend. In August, the socialite showered her with sweet words on Instagram in celebration of another ‘adversary’. At the time, she wrote, “You are the reason I am so happy and I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! I love to make you happy and I promise to make you smile forever. I love you so much beauty! Happy Anniversary!”.

Paris and Carter were first seen together in public when they kissed and danced together at a post-Golden Globe party in January. Three months later, Chris Zylka’s ex-fiancee made their relationship official on Instagram.