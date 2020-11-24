Paris Hilton commemorates 14 years since she invented the selfie

The socialite insists that it was she and Britney Spears who “invented” cell phone selfies.

Paris Hilton reminds everyone that it was she who took the first selfie, making it clear that it was not Kim Kardashian who discovered the technique of self-portrait through mobile phones.

The businesswoman and heir to the famous hotel empire posted on Twitter the famous photo that opened the selfies, an image that was taken 14 years ago with her friend Britney Spears, and wrote: “14 years ago @britneyspears and I invented the selfie #sololeyendas ”.

Paris is already tired of talking about the subject, as many give the scoop on selfies to Kim Kardashian, so Hilton defends that she was the one who made this important contribution to social networks.

So far Britney has not reacted to said photograph, which was taken in 2006 when she and Paris were inseparable companions of crazy parties.