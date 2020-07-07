Paris Hilton makes a mockery of the candidacy of Kanye West

The star of the reality show of Paris Hilton Face-to-face / Starface



The announcement of the entry into campaign of Kanye West in the race for the united states presidential election has provoked many reactions, but the Paris Hilton, in particular, it is worth a visit. The star of reality tv is laughable, since yesterday, the husband of Kim Kardashian, and released its own video entry into the campaign in response. Right Paris for Presidentwe learn that the former star of The Simple Life you want to choose the singer Rihanna as vice-president, because she is “sublime” and that the White House will be repainted ” in pink because white is too boring.” If it reminds you of something, this is normal.

This video was not made especially for Kanye West, this is a parody dating back to 2008, when Paris Hilton was announced… his candidacy for the presidential elections. The actress teamed up with the team from Funny or Die and has also published a clip as hilarious.

This parody was a response to the video of the campaign of John McCain in which the republican candidate appeared to his rival, then, Barack Obama, for a star like Britney Spears or Paris Hilton.

Full of ideas

Twelve years later, Paris Hilton always has a couple of ideas for the change in the deco of the White House, which she shares on her Twitter account.

After a lot of thought and consideration. I have decided that the Oval Office needs some redecorating and a woman’s touch. ✨👸🏼💅🏻✨ #ParisForPresident ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/JxtPTSQ8C2 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) On the 7th of July 2020

“After careful consideration, I have decided that the oval office needed to be redecorated with a feminine touch,” she wrote. And offer them in a another tweet the oval office” to be rebuilt ” in the shape of a heart “.

Kanye West is, in any case, it is not unknown for Paris Hilton, as the wife of a rapper has been his assistant before becoming the business woman you know. Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton have known each other since childhood and became famous in a similar way : after the issuance of a

sex-tape

without your consent, we launched into the reality tv front to create an empire of fashion and the world of beauty.