Azealia Banks is often the buzz when it tackle other stars. And it never ceases to amaze his fans. In 2016, she has posted a video (which was subsequently withdrawn) of a room where she practices witchcraft and sacrifices of animals, explaining the practice(witchcraft in Spanish).

In this video, you can see in the process of cleaning a small room filled with dried blood, feathers, and probably the carcass of two dead chickens.