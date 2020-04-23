Paris Jackson going to embody Jesus in the cinema ” Magazine 100%Culture

Paris Jackson, the daughter of Michael Jackson has landed the role of jesus in the film Dress. This film has already been shot, is currently in post production phase. The information was announced by the film producer, Donovah Leitch.

Model american of 22 years, Paris Jackson has managed to land a role in a new film by director Janell Shirtcliff and written by Suki Kaiser. She will be accompanied by Bella Thorne in the role of a woman who loves Jesus and pretends to be a nun in order to escape drug trafficking and rocker Gavin Rossdale.

The music will also play a central role in the film : “we’ve intentionally stacked the movie with rock stars and we’ll have a soundtrack very rock, says the producer.

The movie is based on Tarantino’s debutaccording to its producer and the release date has not yet been set.

Irene COULIBALY