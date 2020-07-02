Paris Jackson Habit : a request that she doesn’t play Jesus

In recent years, the daughter of the late King of Pop, Paris Jackson, has begun to embrace his celebrity status, the family, assuming multiple roles as an actor.

The next project of 22 years, Usual, would surely be controversial, as canaliserait Jesus and a lot of waves, tousled, traditional dress and everything for the movie with Bella Thorne.

A petition is now spreading to prevent its distribution, and a lot of people have already signed.