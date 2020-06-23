Paris Jackson is cast in the reality show… Katy Perry and Orlano Bloom are still looking for the name of their baby…

The singer and actress Paris Jackson — AdMedia/Starface



June 23, 2020

Paris Jackson will have his reality show on Facebook Watch

Paris Jackson will star in his own reality show, Unfiltered : Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glennissued on Facebook Watch. As she explains in the trailer for the show, she is going to talk about his father, Michael Jackson, but especially by the music that she made with her boyfriend. The star and Gabriel Glenn have met the group of the Soundflowers and

their first EP came out this week.

“You see a child grow up in the public eye, you forget that I am human. I don’t want to leave the world to enter, but I’m ready now, ” she says, among other things. The show will be broadcast from the 30th of June.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have not chosen the name for your baby

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a girl and we have not yet decided on the name ! “We have a couple of options, but there is nothing decided, I think that it is that which we say. I’m going to look at it, and I know what it is,” says the singer in the radio program Karson & Kennedy, cited by

And Online.

But pregnancy does not prevent Katy Perry to be very active : the musician will release his new album on the 14th of August… and she doesn’t know what disk or daughter will be born first !

Charlize Theron refuses to be engaged to Sean Penn

Charlize Theron was not planning to marry Sean Penn ! The actress has put the dots on the ” i ” in the Howard Stern Showexplaining that she did was “hang out” with the comedian. “This is not true, I don’t have almost married Sean Penn. This is totally false. We went out together, that’s all, we’re just together. It was a relationship, of course, we were together, but that only lasted not even a year. We have not moved in together, I was not going to marry him, have never thought, ” he explained. The couple began dating in 2013 and were separated in the year 2015, remember The people.