Paris Jackson portrays Jesus in front of Bella Thorne in an upcoming independent film

Paris Jackson continues to expand his resume as an actor with a new bold one in the face Bella Thorne in the upcoming independent film “Habit”.

Thorne depicts a girl with a fetish of Jesus, who is posing as a nun to escape a drug market that has gone wrong. The film is currently in post-production, but it is only now that the role of Jackson has been revealed. It is not known exactly to what extent it will interact with Thorne or any other person in the film, but it will do as Jesus Christ.

It is certainly possible that it acts as a sort of spiritual guide or character fantastic to the ear of Thorne as she moves into this situation mad, in which it is located. That said, it would certainly be very fun if it was a more real character , or even someone that others could see it too.

The image of the first look of Paris in the role has certainly dresses signature brown hair and wavy westernized, but the nose ring is a bit of a departure. Not to mention the fact that she is a woman, although the shading in the image gives a suggestion of a beard. Or at least the symbolic representation of one.

In saying that music plays a central role in the film, the producer Donovan Leitch said Entertainment weekly“We have intentionally stacked the movie with rock stars, and we will have a soundtrack very rock.

Although it is not a rock star in and of itself, Paris, is active on the music scene for some time, and there is no denying his pedigree as a daughter of the late king of pop, who has had his own relationship with the religious imagery throughout his career.

Paris happens with Gabriel Glenn in the framework of the group of acoustic rock The Sunflowers. She first explored acting with a role in Fox’s “Star” in 2018, and has since added performance in the movie Gringo, and more recently in “Scream: The TV Series” MTV. The beauty of 22-year-old has also tried modeling, waking up at the last parade of Jean-Paul Gaultier in January last.

Currently in post-production, “Habit” does not yet have release date.

You have a story or advice to give us? Send an email to the publishers of TooFab in tips@toofab.com.

Paris Fashion Week

.

Paris Jackson walks to the review of Jean-Paul Gaultier at Paris Fashion Week