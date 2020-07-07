Paris Jackson : thousands of people clamoring for the ban of the film in which embodies Jesus

Paris Jackson is currently at the centre of a controversy in the united States. The daughter of Michael Jackson is the celebration of one of the main roles of the film Dresswhere she was going to incarnate Jesus. A feature that many people hope not to see you leave because of your character” blasphemous “.

This is a controversy that Paris Jackson would have been the case in the past. The last film project of the actress what apparently is not unanimous. In fact, a few months ago, the daughter of Michael Jackson was becoming the film Dress, independent film in which she was to take the role of Jesus. Become the greatest discretion to the sides of the actress Bella Thorne and musician Gavin Rossdale, the film was announced in the month of April as promising. The synopsis of Dress specifies that Bella Thorne is the incarnation of a great fêtarde mixed with drug trafficking, violentthat finds a way out of it, pretending to be a nun. A plot that does not appeal to a good number of movie-goers, christians, motivated to prevent the release of the film.

A petition is launched

Paris Jackson seems to have taken a great risk turning in Dress. To the point that a petition is currently doing the rounds of the web for to avoid the output of. In effect, this last, who shall appoint Warner Bros and Lionsgate as objectives, says Paris Jackson embodies Jesus in the role of” lesbian “although this is not mentioned in any report available in the movie. The petition has already received nearly 260,000 signatures also says that the function is” blasphemous “ and that is a” real waste christianophobe “. Dress had already been critical of an organization called One Million Momshe said that the film was” a sacrilege and mockery of people of faith “. In the light of these reactions, the film should make a great noise at the time of its launch.