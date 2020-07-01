Paris Jackson : why his next film is the subject of controversy in the united States

Soon the poster of “Habit,” Paris Jackson is in spite of himself at the heart of the controversy caused by this film in the united States. A movie regarded as “blasphemous”, which is expected to incarnate Jesus.

Hit Paris Jackson. In recent years, the daughter of Michael Jackson has embarked on a career in film and television in parallel to his passion for music. Only, this is your next film project might never see the light of day. In fact, soon the poster of the film Dressthis is the center of a controversy in the united States. The pitch : a great fêtarde, embodied by the actress Bella Thorne, is mixed with the drug trafficking, and violent, and found the way out by pretending to be a nun.

A synopsis is not to the liking of the christians, that the judge of this movie “blasphemous” and they have even launched a petition to prevent the release of Dress. And Paris Jackson in all this ? The 22-years of age, the woman must incarnate Jesus. Nothing to arouse more ire of some, who see this project as “a waste christianophobe” and a “sacrilege” that “mocking people of faith”reports The New York Post, who adds that the petition has already received more than 260,000 signatures.

Paris Jackson feels the “pressure” vis-à-vis his father

A dispute in which the daughter of Michael Jackson had passed, she soon will be launching its own reality tv show, Unfiltered : Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn. The opportunity for her to talk about her famous father, but also to evoke his past, something chaotic, and the support given to each party of your companion, particularly in regards to his career as a singer. “Gabriel understands the pain that I have known my whole life. This has helped me to understand that I was born for that. With the pressure of having to follow in the footsteps of my father, to be compared with it, and the object of study. (…) I would like to allow people to gain in confidence and in courage. I love that my music helps people and allow them to connect. Jackson makes music popular ? Did not expect that at all,”says the young woman, in the trailer of this project.

