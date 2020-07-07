Paris Jackson will perform the role of Jesus in a…

Controversy in Hollywood!

Yes, another story of the united States, which made great talk in the moment! It seems that the film Dress, in which he will be able to see Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale and Paris Jacksonbe the subject of a request to be removed or at least modified before being produced. In fact, the scenario is significantly react to the christian community at this time…

Paris Jackson to play Jesus

In this movie, to say the least avant-garde, we would like to see Paris Jacksonthe daughter of Michael Jackson, to play the role of a young girl who is part of a lot and living on the street, but who is obsessed with Jesus. The latter would be taken on a story of drug trafficking, the violence, and would find a way out of it by pretending to be a nun. Then, as quickly as that, the scenario that makes us think of the famous movie Rock’n Nonne, in which he played Whoopi Goldberg. Don’t you?

Although the film Dress even now, not in production, several are outraged by the fact that Paris Jackson was going to play a lesbian version of Jesus with bonus hole and a look of funk! Oh, dear… A petition on the site Change.org flows even at this moment about this, because many catholics see this film as an insult to their religion, and already about 270 000 signatures have been collected so far.

Paris has so far not commented on the controversy, but Bella Thorne it has, however, shared a word in your stories instagram, stating that all this was going on, because people do not accept that Jesus was going to be for a time interpreted by a woman. Ouch!

So, what’s going to happen with this movie? We are still on the search, but we have to admit to loving the idea of seeing Jesus take a new look soon!

