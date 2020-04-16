Paris Lip Sync : The contest of playback furious on Instagram has elected its winner

You have the soul of a singer but not the voice that goes with it ? The diva who slumbers in you will be delighted. Light on a new practice in vogue : the lip sync ! Paris Lip Sync offers anonymous jumping in the water.

For more than a year, Paris Lip Sync organizes competitions playback every two months in venues in paris. But for its last edition, the participants made the show… since the living room area, containment required. The 14 April was held the grand final of the contest on the page Instagram. The concept of the lip sync ? Synchronize the movements of the lips on the lyrics of a music. Also called lip sync in French (much less sexy, we’ll grant you that), it is a technique that can be found especially during the performance playback or for dubs. Popularized by apps like Dubsmash, or Tik Tok, and of course, the american show Lip sync Battle, the practice seems now to conquer France.

What was once a crazy night out with friends, today brings together up to 400 people. “People want to laugh, be entertained and not to take the lead. “Clara, Pauline and Vincent, to the origin of this project, have decided to continue the adventure, containment or not. They have launched the challenge #ParislipsyncAtHome, even if ” nothing replaces the stage and the audience “. A lip sync on the famous air “And it is gone,” the singer Nâdiya and a repost by this last later than their first contest on Instagram was launched.

For the participants, the rules were simple : make her more beautiful lip sync (staged funny required !) in a video of approximately two minutes. The best benefit of the candidates were subsequently published on the Instagram of the association where the subscribers could vote and designate the two finalists. The grand finale which was held yesterday evening against Amine and France Gaul who have to prove their worth in live. Once again, the followers were invited to give their votes for their favorite… and this is Amine, which has scooped the victory with 79 % of the vote.

If you want to embark on the adventure, we asked the lucky winner to his advice to become the best performer : “It should absolutely be in love of the song that you are defending. What is moving, funny, or to dance, it is necessary to commune with it as if it was the original performer. It is important not to think that the lip sync is an art of the lip only ! It is the body which must be mobilized to account for the energy of a song. The look, the breathing and the attitude are just as important. And finally, it must be like for a play, delve into the lyrics to tell a story and to capture the evolution of the latter. “

According to this actor, who took his first steps at the Conservatory of Lyon under the direction of Philippe Sire, the most important remains ” to have fun and let go. “For this thirty-year-old also director and trainer in public speaking, the lip sync is also a way to ” compensate for the enormous frustration of not be a singer voice. Since very small I am a huge fan of Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and especially Beyonce. Make lip sync it is a means, completely absurd, I grant you, to live this dream aborted. “His music of choice for a performance of the most successful ? And I am telling you, after the musical Dreamgirls.

A way of occupy the mind in a fun way, making talk about its creativity and developing its talent as an actor ! But above all we keep in mind the word-order of the winner :” don’t be afraid of the ridiculous : not only it doesn’t kill you, but it’s been a good crazy. “

