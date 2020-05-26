PARIS : Zoom on the series “another look” Inrockuptibles #OnResteOuvert

Written by Floriane. Posted in INFO NATIONAL

Les Inrockuptibles explore the cinema through the genre, and feminism with the chronic “Another look”.

“Another look “ is the new regular column on the website of the Inrockuptibles, which considers the timeliness of the film from the point of view of inequalities, stereotypes, and mutations of the genre. “Another look “ examines the image of women in Otto Preminger or Jean-Pierre Melville, describes how Clint Eastwood deconstructs the figure of the hero dominating or analysis why the critics on the looks of Charlize Theron or Nicole Kidman in Scandal are the pure misogyny.

“Another look” chronic regularly published on the website of the Inrockuptibles, by the film critic Emily Barnett

