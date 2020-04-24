“Parks and Recreation” : a special episode for the good cause

(Relaxnews) – Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and even Chris Pratt will be back for a new episode of the comedy from NBC in order to collect donations for the association, Feeding America, has announced the american chain. This special episode will take place in the present circumstances of the pandemic Covid -19.

Direction of Pawnee, Indiana. To come to the aid of the american association Feeding America, the american channel NBC has assembled the cast of his cult series “Parks and Recreation” for a special episode. The series will bring to the screen his actors legendary Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’heir, and Retta, who will come back in the skin of their characters respective of Leslie Knope, Ann Perkins, Tom Haverford, Ron Swanson, April Ludgate, Andy Dwyer, Ben Wyatt, Chris Traeger, Jerry, aka Garry Gergich and Donna Meagle. Other celebrities, who have already worked in the series, should also make their appearance.

This special episode of thirty minutes will be released on Thursday, April 30, on the american channel NBC, and will be excited Leslie Knope determined to keep in touch with friends in these times of social distancing. The spread, will collect donations for the association of Feeding America in this time of pandemic, in the face of the Covid-19.

“Like many others, we sought ways to help and we thought to bring back these characters for an evening could get a bit of money,” said the creator of the series Michael Shur, who has directed the episode. “I sent an email full of hope to the players and they have all responded within 45 minutes. Our old team +Parks and Rec+ has created a slice of life of the Pawnee (quarantined) 30 additional minutes and we hope that everyone will enjoy. And will give !”, a-t-he added.

A meeting which is not surprising, since even Amy Poehler said in 2019 to be okay to put on again the suit of Leslie Knope as soon as Michael Schur would like. From 2009 to 2015, the comedy “Parks and Recreation” had made the beautiful days of NBC, before stopping at the end of its seventh season.