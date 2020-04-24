“Parks and recreation” returns with an all new episode inspired by the social distancing

The cast of “Parks and Recreation” returns to Pawnee, Indiana for an evening of charity fund for the benefit of Feeding America, announced NBC on Thursday.

The special story-based stand-alone will be the official and most devoted of Pawnee, Leslie Knope, determined to stay in contact with his friends in a time of social distancing. All of the original cast – Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’heir, and Retta – is ready to return to their characters of the series.

A special program on parks and recreation will be broadcast on Thursday, 30 April at 20: 30. ET / PT.

“Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and we thought to bring back these characters for a night could bring in the money,” said executive producer Michael Schur. “I sent an e-mail full of hope for the distribution, and they have all responded within 45 minutes. Our old team “Parks and Rec” has brought together an additional 30 minutes of life Pawnee (in quarantine) and we hope that everyone will enjoy. And made a donation! ”

The broadcast will raise funds for the response Fund COVID-19 Feeding America, which helps the food banks to get the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of the community during this difficult time. State Farm and Subaru of America, as well as NBCUniversal and the writers, producers and actors of “Parks and Recreation”, égaleront donations up to a total of $ 500,000 until may 21.

“In these uncertain times, we cannot think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with his enthusiasm and compassion rooted,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-chairs of the programming scripted for NBC. “A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the distribution of” Parks and Recreation “for having organized this wonderful special offer and brought a smile on all our faces while raising funds for a worthy cause.”

“Parks and Recreation” lasted seven seasons on NBC between 2009 and 2015. It won 14 Emmy nominations Awards, including two for the series Comedy exceptional, as well as a victory for the best actress Golden Globe for Poehler in 2014.

Schur and the show have recently been featured in an article for Vulture entitled “If I wrote an episode of coronavirus”, in which the brains behind a number of television series, classic have imagined how their characters manage the current pandemic.

“Parks and Recreation” is a production of Deedle-Dee Productions, Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment and Universal Television. Greg Daniels, Michael Schur, Howard Klein, David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Dean Holland serve as executive producers for the series.