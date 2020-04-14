Pascal Bruckner, the male thinking

The essayist Pascal Bruckner in his home in 2016 in Paris. PHILIP CONRAD / PHOTO12

On the first day, the containment is like a boon for Pascal Bruckner. The essayist, novelist and new member of the académie Goncourt is just back from five days of skiing in Megève, in the Alps, and overflows of work. Stay recluse in his apartment in the Marais, in Paris, lined with books, it seems a good program. Certainly, at the lower toussotement, his fears of a hypochondriac arise. Of course, he regrets that his companion belgo-rwandan land surveyor-expert in Brussels, can no longer join it. Otherwise, nothing to complain about. In the morning, they fill out a certificate for leave, part jogging, and the rest of the day, he writes. “I beheld, and confined ever since, note-t-he, and, as I have a big job, it is ideal. “

On the fifteenth day, the ill fall all over the world, relatives are affected, her mood turns. It is darker, but keeps his pace of trappist. In the autumn, his big job could become a big controversy. For the moment, this book does that and sighs and reprobation on the part of his entourage. The evidence for this lover of paradoxes, it is a good topic.

He wants to criticize the fact that “the néoféminisme, anti-racism, and the discourse décolonial have made the white man responsible for all the woes of the world “. “The scapegoat white “, it is his job title. “Reaction “, ” old con “, he knows the names of the birds are facing. “I’ll have to be very, very nuanced “, is he promises. Not won. Not sure, even, that the long hours of confinement is sufficient.

At the age of 71, Pascal Bruckner never eases off not. The intellectual of the controversial loop a test, imagine the following, written in The Point and The Figaro, chained to the conferences, volunteer and paid (at least until everything was cancelled), multiplied interventions on television, refuses to lot, maintains his large network of friends… in Short, does its job in the media.

“It is always reactionary to someone, but I don’t assume the term. I’m still the child of all the revolutions of 68 “ Pascal Bruckner

He even had the honor to see his writings adapted to the theatre, with the last piece of Fabrice Luchini, Writers talk about moneyand may be a project with Pierre Arditi. The actor has enjoyed his last book, A brief eternity. Philosophy of longevity (Grasset, 2019), has already sold 35 000 copies. “Some people will suggest a root canal as early as the middle of life, there he writes. Humanity is divided between two families, caulked and the exposed. “