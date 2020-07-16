Pascal Obispo was found to peers The Voice in Cap Ferret

The great family of the Voice of the meeting. This Thursday, July 16, Pascal Obispo has made you nostalgic for all the fans of the télécrochet by posting an adorable photo in which he takes the pose with two former heads of the program : the coach of Florent Pagny, and the winner of the last season and the talent of Pascal Obispo Abi. All the three are posing in front of a pool, in a relaxed way, in Cap Ferret, a place where Pascal Obispo has passed the containment. “It was a once-in-Capferret (…) A great deal of time before this beautiful autumn, which is being prepared”, wrote the interpreter of Lucia, who owns a home in the city.

A publication that has not escaped the eyes very informed presenter Nikos Aliagas. “The beautiful children ! “responded to a comment. In the passage, Pascal Obispo, has been known to work in a “surprise” for the new school year, without revealing more information. At the start of the school always, the singer will celebrate five years of marriage with his wife, Julie, as it reminded him of Daphne Bürki when he was interviewed for a duplex in I love you, etc

Crazy in love with Julie

A date that he had completely forgotten about. “There are a lot of birthdays, the older you get, the more we have “, had been entrusted with Pascal Obispo to justify themselves, before revealing his love to his dear and tender that it deprives himself of ever to photography. “To be alone in life, this is not necessarily a form that is easy to carry, but to be with a person you contradicted, that brings other things,

