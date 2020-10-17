Pasión de Gavilanes actor is seriously ill due to coronavirus

Actor Benito Santos informed his followers that he was going to be intubated, and asked for prayer chains.

Giovanni Suárez, recognized for playing the role of Benito Santos in the popular soap opera ‘Pasión de Gavilanes’, reveals that he tested positive for coronavirus and is hospitalized.

“I am very ill, I tested positive for Covid and I am not saturating anything, at the moment they are going to put me in the ICU -Intensive Care Unit-, I am completely isolated. I ask my fans, my friends, and those who love me to put me in their prayer chains so that I can get out of this, please, “wrote the Colombian actor.