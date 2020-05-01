“Passengers” : 5 things you never knew (maybe) not on Chris Pratt

Media

PORTRAIT – This Sunday, September 15, TF1, broadcasts “Passengers”, the science-fiction film with Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt. Become the toast of Hollywood thanks to his roles in “Guardians of the galaxy” and “Jurassic World”, do you actually know the comedian who became recently the son-in-law of Arnold Schwarzenegger ?

Notice to lovers of science fiction. TF1 broadcasts Sunday, September 15, “Passengers”, the feature film Morten Tyldum (“the Imitation Game”). The story ? While the Earth is now overpopulated, 500 passengers have decided to embark on board the spaceship Starship Avalon to reach a new planet and starting a colony in space. The trip is supposed to last for 120 years, they have taken place in capsules of hibernation. But one passenger, Jim Person, wakes up suddenly 90 years too early. To fill boredom and loneliness, he decides to wake Aurora Lane, another passenger, with whom he falls quickly in love. He then discovers that the vessel runs a severe danger. In the title roles, we find Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, the new darling of Hollywood now, like her partner, a real star since he played in “the Guardians of the galaxy” and “Jurassic World”. But do you know really the hunk, who celebrated on the 21st of June last 40 years ?

It has been strip-teaseur

There is no thing as a stupid job. Before becoming an actor, Chris Pratt has chained the small jobs. Car washer, waiter, painter of building, and even strip-teaseur. “I was the ‘Magic Mike’ poor man ! I used to be 40 dollars each time. I was doing a lot of funerals life of a young girl in my hometown, the grand-mother of a friend called me once. I wasn’t good, I was only to dance slowly and awkwardly. This was not sexy !”, entrusted to the actor in the show of Ellen Generated. Related Post: the polka dot dress of Zendaya

It has been revealed by the series “Parks and Recreation”

Chris Pratt began his career in television. Hero family series “Everwood”, it can be seen in “Newport Beach”. But it has really been noticed in 2009, thanks to “Parks and Recreation”, the series from NBC that tells of the daily life of the department of parks and recreation of the small town of Pawnee, a town in sham. A guest in the first season, his character of Andy Dwyer, a type a bit stupid but friendly, like so much in public that it becomes a regular. Good news for the actor who will admit, however, during a BBC interview that he was depressed at that time because of health problems related to his overweight.

He made the yo-yo with his weight

If today, Chris Pratt has forged a physical dream, the actor has not always been at the top of his form. Well coated at the time of “Parks and Recreation”, it has the trigger after being seen in the film “Zero Dark Thirty”, released in 2013. He then decided to lose weight. “Before losing the weight, I weighed 150 kg, I have not forgotten that I was tired, depressed and helpless,” said Chris Pratt in 2015 the magazine Gala. “Now that I spend more time at the gym and that I pay attention to what I eat, my sex life with my wife is much more interesting (Laughs)”. Related Post: Chris Hemsworth (the Avengers Endgame) intimidating to John Krasiński's work during his audition for Captain America, the story hilarious (VIDEO)

He has a child with Anna Faris

His wife, at the time it is Anna Faris, the actress who became well-known thanks to the series of film parody “Scary Movie”. The couple met in 2007 on the set of the feature film “One night of hell” and was married two years later during an intimate ceremony in Bali, Indonesia. They have a son, Jack, was born prematurely two months before the term of the August 25, 2012 (Chris Pratt said that the new-born weighed 1,3 kg to 30.4 cm barely). Despite their common passion for dead insects, which they collect every two, their marriage did not last and the couple announced its separation in August 2017, after eight years of marriage.

It is the son-in-law of Arnold Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt did not remain long unmarried. During the summer of 2018, it is preview with Katherine Schwarzenegger, then 29 years old, and the eldest daughter of Arnold and Maria Shriver. Very much in love and very religious, they were married in June 2019 in a private ceremony in California. “Yesterday we had the most beautiful day of our lives. We became husband and wife before God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving, and strong emotions,” writes Chris Pratt on his account Instagram. “We feel blessed to begin a new chapter of our lives. We are grateful to our families and our friends who were at our side”. Related Post: Defending Jacob : Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery are to defend their son, from now on AppleTV+

