Passengers (Netflix) Jennifer Lawrence drunk by her sex scene with Chris Pratt

Aboard the ship Avalon, Dawn and Jim to travel in a state of hibernation, like the 5,000 other passengers. Without explanation, they wake up 90 years too soon, well before the end of the trip to another planet. It is impossible to immerse oneself in an artificial sleep. While the feelings of love are beginning to emerge, Aurora, and Jim realize that the ship is threatened with destruction. They will try everything to save their lives and the lives of other passengers. At your own risk and danger, Jim is going to try to repair the damage…

Passengers it is a science-fiction film as a love story in zero gravity. On Earth, Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence have returned to long-month in department stores. It is not very glamorous, but the film is full of special effects, to the screen, is impressive. Another anecdote “is not very glam” : on the premiere of the film Jennifer Lawrence has mentioned in an interview, the shoot was complicated his sex scene with Chris Pratt. In fact, it was to the actress, her first love scene with an actor, married in the life (with Anna Farris, which he has been divorced since then) which made her uncomfortable. To give the same value to the starThe Hunger Games simply drink alcohol just before turning.

Has the antenna on the Late Show american Seth Myers Jennifer Lawrence had been added : “Chris Pratt is really cute, but I was afraid that I become a predator… One never really knows what to do when you’re shooting a sex scene, it is in fact too much or not enough ? My biggest fear was doing too much and I say “this is what is going to stop the video and say Wow, wow, wow Jennifer !”.

Passengers it is available on Netflix

Sarah Ibri