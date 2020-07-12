Passengers who travel far out in space on Netflix

From this Friday July 10, By 2020, the subscriber.e.s to Netflix you can take advantage of the new additions, including Passengers, a science fiction film directed by Morten Tyldum (The Imitation Game), and released in theaters in 2016. It didn’t take long for the program to do date still not of yesterday will be a warm place in the Top 10 of the most watched in the streaming platform. The proof that space travel is always a lot of wind in its sails.

So, if the heart you said, it is time to address the” Starship Avalon “a spaceship bound for the distant planet colonized, and that carries more than 5,000 passengers sleep in capsules of hibernation, for this trip of a duration of 120 years.

Now that the stage is ready, it is only the Passengers ? The story focuses on Jim and Aurora came out of her stupor, 90 years too soon. They discover then that they are the only passenger awake on board and know a true romance, intergalactic, but the shuttle runs a serious danger to the lives of thousands of passengers is in their hands…

The film 1h56 st used by the duo Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt : you have to admit that one can’t wait for more glamour !

