Past Midnight : Arnold Schwarzenegger in super-heroes for Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger could take over the title role, formerly attributed to Keanu Reeves, to Past Midnight, produced by the brothers Russo (Avengers Endgame) for Netflix.

In 2018, we learn that Netflix and AGBO were a team to develop a new type of movie super-hero vigilante with the director Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian) a scenario with T. J. Fixman with the brothers Russo to the production.

For the past few hours, rumors have been circulating on the web. In fact, if Keanu Reeves was previously attached to the lead role, Arnold Schwarzenegger would have signed to play Frank Northcutt alias Midnight. This is not all, Chris Pine – currently in talks for the reboot of the Saint – would be the second main actor. The actor would play the role of detective Scott Mercer of the New York police department. In addition, Rick Famuyiwa would no longer be a director and Michael Diliberti would be the new writer.

Arnold Schwarzenegger in super-hero retired in Past Midnight

There is also a brief synopsis of Past Midnight. Frank Northcutt aka Midnight (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is a former super-hero who is serving a sentence of 65 years for vigilance. It is released to help the inspector Scott Mercer (Chris Pine) of the NYPD to find his sworn enemy, who has returned from the dead.

Remember thatArnold Schwarzenegger working on several project including a secondary role in The Expendables : A Christmas Story, the spin-off of the saga The Expendables centered on Lee Christmas (Jason Statham). Arny could also appear in the series to come True Lies that prepares McG for Disney+ and for which he hopes for a return of Arnold and Jamie Lee Curtis.