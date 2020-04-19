Patrica Arquette and Chloë Sevigny met on Canal+

Margaret White, mother psychotic and extremist of Carrie in Carrie au bal du Diable (1976), the cult film by Brian De Palma, has marked the minds of several generations of spectators. Dragging his daughter by the hair to lock it in a closet, praying to absolve his so-called sins… the american actress Piper Laurie was one of the pioneers of marâtres the most frightening on the big screen, followed by Barbara Hershey, the mother psycho ballerina (embodied by Natalie Portman in Black Swanor , in drifting to the animation, by the evil mother from Coraline in the movie of the same name by Henry Selick, who go so far as to morph into the black widow.

The small screen is still a lack of characters of mothers as terrifying as those of the cinema. Bates Motela shy adaptation of the Psychosis Alfred Hitchcock, has allowed Vera Farmiga shine as Norma Bates, collecting as many nominations as best actress in a drama series. However, discreetly, another mini-series is installed in the audiovisual landscape american, with this time, Patricia Arquette wearing the costume of a terrible parent.

Created by the novelist Nick Antosca and journalist Michelle Dean, The Act recounts the true story of a murder, sordid. The plot follows the relationship toxic between Gypsy Blanchard, as portrayed by Joey King, and its very protective mother. The desire for independence of the young woman raises some secrets that should have remained buried. Barely 20 years old, Joey King has won here one of his first prominent roles, after an early career spent in the studios of the Disney Channel, the sides of the brothers Sprouse (The Life of palace of Zack and Cody) and appeared in film, notably in Crazy, Stupid, Love. and The Dark Knight Rises. The rest of the cast is equally brilliant, from Chloë Sevigny, that is no more, the young AnnaSophia Robb, already noticed in the role of Carrie Bradshaw in The Carrie Diariesthe prequel prematurely stopped Sex And The City. The Golden Globes also awarded Patricia Arquette the award of best actress in a supporting role at the last edition in January 2020.

After a successful debut in 2019 on the streaming platform Huluthe eight episodes of The Act landed from the may 4, on MyCanal.