Patrick Bruel is getting the knee and found love, Britney Spears foot, and remains under guardianship, Adele the sinkers and remains single; Benjamin Biolay in love Anaïs Demoustier, Nicolas S. & Carla B. of their couch; and, Behold knows stuff about Benjamin G.

A new companion for Patrick Bruel

It is finished with the Clemency (26 years old), but Patrick Bruel (60 years) has been seen with a young woman in the streets of Los Angeles (pictures in Public). We do not know more, except that she is “a little older” . But it is seen that Bruel is wearing a splint on his right leg after his fall, during a rehearsal of the Enfoirés in January.

Britney Spears is no longer a recluse

We had not seen for weeks, Britney Spears is finally out of her home, highlights Public. But all is not well, his white shorts can not hide the fact that she has a splint on the left foot, so it does not look in shape. This sudden slack is due to the announcement in late January of its retention under the tutelage of his father, of whom it is said that she would have liked to be free.

Adele loses the head

February 15, Adele (31 years old) celebrated the wedding of his best friend. A little too much maybe. On the way out, éméchée, a pub, she is excited to see photographers, who waited, before coming aggressive, making obscene gestures. One had seen her, crying and screaming on the phone in a street of London, two days before. Public believes it has a shot to be soft, because of her divorce, which does not happen as expected. Yet, it should feel better, having, as we know, lost 45 kg.

Benjamin Biolay and Anaïs Demoustier

For the past three months, the singer Benjamin Biolay (47 years old) “living a story” with the actress Anaïs Demoustier (32 years old) according to Here, which shows in the streets and at the table of a café in the quartier Saint-Germain-des-près, in Paris.

Nicolas Sarkozy and Carla Bruni in love nests

“Nests, they like small evenings in the love and the warmth of the home of Carla, in Paris” advance Gala (2 pages) in an article illustrated with a photo showing the former president sitting on a couch, with Carla, lying down, head on his knees. There we learn that the two lovebirds (who were married twelve years ago) to deliver the delicacies of their favorite restaurants, by the delivery service Deliveroo, in the mansion of Carla Bruni.

“The one who has made you fall Griveaux”

Paris Match publishes photos of the arrest last Saturday of Piotr Pavlenski and Alexandra of Taddeo, and tells their story (14 pages). We find Benjamin Griveaux and this girl in the pictures on the front of Closer (4 pages), while Here announced, in a corner of the A, have “excluded information” on Griveaux “harder is the fall …”. Hereby giving the word to a “source” within the party, power up !, explains that Griveaux was removed “because there are other sextapes, and with other women”. An assumption that has not been confirmed to date.

Celine Dion has finally buried his mother

Dead on 17 January last, Thérèse (92 years old) the mom of Celine Dion (51 years old) has finally had a funeral celebrated Thursday, February 20. The funeral had to be grandiose, having regard to the time taken to arrange them with the thirteen brothers and sisters Céline. Five days before everything was cancelled in favour of a ceremony purely in the family. But there were still of the world : Teresa has thirty-two small-enfac.nts, forty-eight great-grandchildren, highlights Public.

TF1 : a flop for Karine Ferri

Announcer on TF1 since 2013, the wife of Yoann Gourcuff saw his daily show’s “most beautiful brides” pulled from the schedule. It was converted into a “influenceuse” with product placements on his account Instagram writing Public.

Sonia Rolland on the island of Mauritius

All is going well for Sonia Rolland, Miss France 1999, about to shoot season 2 of “the Tropics criminals” for France 2, for four months at the Martinique. Just before, as the photos show Here, this mother solo of 39 years who has a silhouette, always so elegant, went to rest on Mauritius with his daughters Tess (13 years old) and Kahina (9 years).

Nessa, the little gypsy girl that sings despite the ban

Nessa (30 years), a young woman, originally from the Gironde, has participated in the auditions of The Voice. By doing so, it disregarded the ban of the traveller community that it is part of that reserve the song to the men. In Closer, she explains : “Even if I take the figure by participating in The Voice, I do it for the gypsy women who want to be able to finally sing.” She adds that she has fallen seriously ill, he has two and a half years, this has been a trigger that pushed her to resist the pressures of his family, who were finally sustained.

Jennifer Lopez is in super shape

50-year-old Jennifer Lopez displays an amazing shape. On 16 February, she published a selfie with a mini swimsuit white, who reveals his forms are flawless. His two coaches that make her do exercise on a regular basis (abs, pushups, boxing, weight, and other), more power, strict added to the fact that they no longer drink alcohol, explain this result.

Alice Detollenaere and Camille Lacourt in the face of cancer

Alice Detollenaere (32 years) tells Paris Match (6 pages, in which she poses with her baby), she discovered that she had breast cancer last August. A shock to it that is a model, and for his companion Camille Lacourt (34 years), the e-swimming champion, who first met at the end of 2018. After having undergone the ablation of one breast, she invites all young women to regularly check their chest, recalling that about 60 000 women affected each year by this disease, with almost 3 000 were under 40 years of age.

Matt Damon modest and discreet

“The honor and discretion are paramount in my eyes” said in Public, the actor Matt Damon (49 years old) who shoots a blockbuster medieval France. “I don’t have a body guard when I’m going to buy my carrots at the surpermarché, and I push myself to my carriage; It is clear that if you go out in public places, dressed in clothes loud prints to give you a show, you do not need to surprise you to be treated accordingly.”

Renée Zellweger has cracked after Bridget Jones

After becoming a star thanks to the film “Bridget Jones diary”, the actress Renée Zellweger, who has just won an Oscar, tells Paris Match (4 pages), that it was all sent to walk, and moved away from film sets for six years: “it Has the force to live in the skin of the other, after a time, we do not know who he is. I need to find myself. At that time, everything revolved around my job. I had nobody in my life, I couldn’t see my family or my friends.”

Ben Affleck regrets his divorce

Four and a half years after his break-up with Jennifer to Keep, two years after his divorce, Ben Affleck (age 47) acknowledges in the New York Times (quoted by Here, the Public and the Closer) “The biggest regret of my life, this is what divorce” by stressing that he has started to drink more at this time, there was nothing arranged. It also regrets that her three children-Violet, 14 years, Seraphina, 11 years old, and Samuel, 8 years old have been able to see everything that is said on the Internet. Today, it seems pulled.

Shannen Doherty is not alone

In the Face of a breast cancer recurrence, Shannen Doherty (48 years old) can rely on his partner in crime, Beverly Hills, Brian Austin Green, who has never ceased to support highlights Here.

A new album for Louis Chedid

After 47 years of career, Louis Chedid (71 years, 4 grandsons) released a new album : two pages of interview in Here. It seems serene, as his wife gives classes of yoga, and that both have been, several times, to make training courses in India : in Calcutta, Benares, Bombay.