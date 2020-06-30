Patrick Dempsey is campaigning for the use of the mask… Justin Bieber helps a young man with leukemia…

The actor Patrick Dempsey — Philippe Farjon/Starface



June 30, 2020

North West just celebrated their 7 years of age

The daughter of Kanye West has blown his seventh sailing this weekend after all his family has organized a great feast in his honor on his ranch in Wyoming. Kim Kardashian, her mother, was very proud to show all the activities that your older child has been able to do on this very special day.

In the program, horse riding, and the cake of go-karts for the little girl, who has also spent good times with her father Kanye.

Justin Bieber launches a call to donate bone marrow to a young girl

Justin Bieber has been touched by a story highlighting the case of a student of 22 years of age who suffers from a rare form of

leukemia. The latter is in need of a bone marrow transplant, but none of the 9 million registered donors in the national directorate of file is not supported, nor any member of his family. This is what tells us the history of KTLA 5 shared by Justin Bieber on your account of Instagram.

The reporter also encourages any person wishing to enroll in the donor registry to find a person compatible for the student to be able to live. Justin Bieber, with its 140 million subscribers in the social network, should help convey the message.

Patrick Dempsey is campaigning for the use of the mask

While Donald Trump still refuses to wear a mask during his travels and, despite the recommendations of health,

Patrick Dempsey is once again the time of a photo in your paper of Doctor Mamour. The former star of Grey’s Anatomy has published a photo of him wearing a mask of protection in fabric and has an open and close of eyes, in the legend, for fans of the cult series.

“Beautiful day to save lives “, can be read, with a hashtag, to make it clear : “wear a mask “, “COVID19″ and ” Your actions can save lives.”