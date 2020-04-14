Patrick Ewing dégommé by a former teammate of the Knicks

Not necessarily on very good terms with the organization, the Knicks lately, Charles Oakley has expanded its list of targets is taking this time to club legend, Patrick Ewing.

After being expelled from Madison Square Garden due to a muddle with the security of the room one evening in February 2017 and criticized by Bernard King as he was watching a match next to James Dolan, Charles Oakley has recently made about him a third time.

On the menu ? Statements critical of The Beast Of The East, legend of the Knicks of the late 80s and the 90s : Patrick Ewing. It was the micro CBS Sports Radio, and the former winger-fort does not mince his words.

All the leaders, all the superstars in this league know how to avoid turbulence when the team faces adversity. Michael Jordan was not like that in a first time, and then he has integrated this element in his game. He saw that if he had to take 30 shots, marker 30 points, it was to carry his team on his back. And Patrick has never been able to carry us on his back as he should.

Remarks enough culottées when it is known that Ewing led the Knicks in the playoffs every year, without exception, from 1990 to 2000, reaching the final twice, in 1994 and 1999. But Oakley, for a reason unknown, appears to have a tooth salty against his old franchise and his former team-mate.

He continued by explaining that the current coach of Georgetown was a difficult player to rub shoulders with on a daily basis :

It must be special to play with Patrick. It had to do so much just to be in the team with him. And sometimes it was hurtful, it was painful. As a team, we needed to be close and supportive. And this was not it.

He didn’t care whether we were happy or not. And I understand why the Knicks are not going to give him the job, he was not well treated, in all aspects. Chris Childs will be able to tell you. It was difficult to play with him, I had no problem with that because I understood. Mase (Anthony Mason) had a problem with it because it spoke to him, often misunderstood.

The criticism of Charles Oakley against the Knicks continues. But why such a grudge, he who has experienced its best years in the Big Apple ? No one knows. Patrick Ewing is in any case covered for the winter.