This circuit “parallel”, called UZ, and wants to take advantage of the vacuum left by the suspension of the official competitions because of the confinement. But Patrick Mouratoglou ensures not wanting to “go to war” with the ATP and the WTA.

Patrick Mouratoglou, coach of Serena Williams, is launching its own professional circuit called “SWU”, in parallel to the circuits of the female and male respectively managed by the ATP and the WTA. “We are going to create something completely innovative, “says Patrick Mouratoglou in an interview on franceinfo. The goal is to touch “another public, especially young people“do not look at or more the tennis matches, “very traditional“. “I am convinced that the tennis courts would be open, to allow the players to express themselves on the land.” David Goffin, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Benoit Paire and Fabio Fognini are the first players to have given their consent.

On the 16th of may and for five weeks, ten games will be offered. The meetings will be held behind closed doors in a first time, to comply with the requirements for health, and will be broadcast on television. “I want a worldwide distribution, with a diffuser, a european, an american and an asian, “says Patrick Mouratoglou. Broadcasters should “pull out this program, because this will be the only sport in live“, he says.

On the risk of competition with the circuits already installed, Patrick Mouratoglou is not worried. “One does not enter into competition with the ATP this year since there will be no games“because of the health crisis,” he says. “We can therefore take the opportunity to show what is this circuit, but the goal is not to go into a war with the ATP and the WTA.“

