Patrick Poivey, the French voice of Bruce Willis and many others, died

It was a voice, a face, and a man of talent. Patrick Poivey died today at the age of 72 years.

Her face may be unknown, but his voice has necessarily heard. On the one hand, to the radio, but also and especially in film and television. Their performance, the most notable are, of course, in the movies of Bruce Willis, in which he provided the French voice for many years, in the “Die Hard“, “Red“and all the other movies a little less known. In some place, that is Bruce Willis. And he liked his French voice, as he had been able to tell you in person at a meeting.

In addition to Bruce Willis, he also had lent his voice to Tom Cruise, for the first time “Mission Impossible“for example. He hid behind Kyle MacLachlan, Joe Perry or even Perry King and Don Johnson.

On television, we hear in the issuance of TF1 as “4 weddings for a honeymoon“. For several seasons, was a chill in “Desperate Women“where it doubled the versatile Orson Hodge (Kyle MacLachlan), the husband of Bree Vandecamp.

Committed, Patrick Poivey do not hesitate to give of himself, as was the case in 1994, when the strike of the dubbing actors to enforce their rights over the dissemination of his work in the cinema as in television.

Patrick Poivey leave us, but he leaves behind him a great career that has earned recognition from their peers, with the image of David Krüger, the French voice of Dwayne Johnson, or even Chris Pratt, who regrets the disappearance of a friend as he wrote.

The world of the dubbing loses a voice immense, a man of talent.