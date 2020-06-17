Patrick Poivey, the French voice of Bruce Willis is dead

Patrick Poivey died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 72 years. That was including the French voice of Bruce Willis was also in charge of the dubbing of many other american actors such as Kyle MacLachlan, or even Tom Cruise.

The comedian and actor of voice of Patrick Poivey died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the age of 72 years. If the causes of his death have yet to be revealed, is the team Laugh & Songs that announced the sad news : “All the team of Rire & Chansons is sad tonight… Our voice of antenna, but our friend before you all, Patrick Poivey, just leave us. Great artist, bender of talent (among others the French voice of Bruce Willis)… a good guy.“If Patrick Poivey had begun his career on the stage, he was quickly directed to the dubbing. In particular, it is known to be the French voice of Kyle MacLachlan, Don Johnson, Gary Cole, Bruce Willis and Tom Cruise. Best known for his voice, the artist, however, had appeared in a few episodes Commissioner Moulin.

If Patrick Poivey doubled Bruce Willis from the 80’s in the series Clair de LuneI had had the opportunity of meeting the actor on numerous occasions. In an interview granted to Shipping in 2017, the star of the dubbing had been entrusted to him with humor : “The first time, it was at least 15 years, for the presentation of a film. We have listened like thieves in a fair. We had a little VIP section for us, there were 1 500 people and we, we were quiet, both of you. He told me : ‘You are my voice !’ I replied : ‘You are my body !’ He said: “It’s great, we are all one.’ This is a guy who has a lot of humour, more british than american, in fact.“

A rain tribute on the social networks

On Instagram, Alex Goude has been one of the first to react to the death of Patrick Poivey. In fact, the latter had given him a boost in 2005… On Twitter, with excitement that the tv presenter, 44-year-old shared : “15 years ago… The adorable, awesome, unforgettable Patrick Poivey agreed to ask his voice free of charge to help out the first show co-written and directed by a unknown total totally a fan of his voice : Théatrouille. This is the first show that launched my career in television and the theater, and I owe him a lot… Thank you Patrick have rocked my childhood, thank you for your generosity, thank you for your talent. Yippe ki yay.“On Twitter, Cécile de Ménibus has shared : “A very sad disappearance, Patrick Poivey, the voice of Bruce Willis, but also one of the our with Cauet. A great talent that we will miss you very much !“Also on this platform, the moderator who officiates at NRJ to reveal : “Beyond the voice, is an exceptional person who is gone. You’re going to miss the French of my Patrick !“

While Jean Dujardin has shared on Instagram a photo of the artist with the legend : “Goodbye adorable Patrick“it’s on Twitter that the television producer Gérard Louvin has revealed : “In this beautiful profession , there are stars, we are talking about a lot, but also the shade, actors without some foreign stars don’t have French voices, Bruce Willis, Tom Cruise and many others . Goodbye, friend.“

