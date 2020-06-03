Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman 1984, has the best reason to reject the League of justice

In 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 the project was the most anticipated of DC’s Extended Universe. Of course, this was before HBO Max shocked the world by announcing the Justice League by Zack Snyder.

Now, fans come to learn that Patty Jenkins – director of Wonder Woman and its continuation – had once missed the opportunity to lead a film on the Justice League.

Curious to know why Jenkins would throw the Justice League? Read on to find out why she chose not to direct the project.

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot at the premiere of “Wonder Woman” | Frank Trapper / Corbis via .

“Wonder Woman” has helped to put the expanded Universe DC on the right track

Man of Steel launched the expanded Universe DC. But after having re-introduced Superman, the franchise has delivered two films in contention consecutive. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad have proved to be a commercial success. But some fans – and most critics – have found the films fell short of their hopes for the DCEU.

And then Wonder Woman is released in theaters the summer of 2017. In the First world War, the film presented for the first time the origin story of Wonder Woman to the public. And the film Jenkins has been a phenomenon with the public and the critics and at the box office.

As the failure of the Justice League has proven a few months later, the success of Wonder Woman was not simply due to a warm response to the character. Unlike most films DCEU, the film Jenkins has been able to be a true stand-alone. The setting of the period meant that Wonder Woman could not stand the burden of a shared universe. It turns out that this is exactly the way in which Jenkins prefers to work.

Director Patty Jenkins has praised the way Warner Brothers handles the movies

With the DCEU, Warner Bros.hoped to imitate the success on the big screen of this other universe of super-heroes. But the first efforts of the studio are not exactly place as well as their creators had hoped. Justice League and Suicide Squad were both victims of a drama behind the scenes. Wonder Woman has bypassed all of this.

Jenkins has almost directed Thor: The Dark World in the mid-years 2010. But she much prefers the way DC handles its epics of the super-hero big-budget. In a recent interview with Premiere (via ComicBook.com), Jenkins explained how the style more focused on the makers of the DCEU makes a huge difference.

I really like the people who work [at Marvel]but they want total control over their films. … It shows immediately if a director can’t impose his vision. When this is the case, I have the impression that these people are doing a different job from me. But with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I have done exactly what I wanted. And then, everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me: I love to shoot the big action scenes against beautiful scenery. I really like it.

Jenkins has already praised the cd. And above all, it has explained how she does not believe that the DCEU and its competitors have to adopt exactly the same style. Similarly, the director does not believe that every movie DC has to join in the grand scheme of things.

But she has no interest in playing in the great DCEU

The fans might love to see their favorite heroes unite against a common enemy. But such a notion has never seemed attractive to Jenkins, she said to Premiere. This is why she has not jumped on the opportunity to make a movie Justice League.

I love the comics, but I came to super-heroes through the films. There is in me this desire to emulate compared to the films I have seen child. A certain spirit which reigned at that time. … The fact is that, unlike with other filmmakers, and I really don’t care of the universe shared continuity and this kind of details. I was contacted to do a film Justice League in the past, and it doesn’t log. A lot of characters.

Jenkins, it seems, would prefer to create his own corner of the DCEU. To this end, the franchise Wonder Woman is perfect for it. After all, the original, 2017 and Wonder Woman 1984 takes place before all the other films. But the DCEU shows no sign of slowing down. When the disinterest of Jenkins for the rest of the franchise, will there be a break?