Patty Jenkins has not worked with Marvel because “the developer has no control”

The notice of Patty Jenkins on the Marvel is very well argued. The filmmaker is not the first to develop tapes that are based on comic books. With Wonder Woman and its sequel that will be released soon, the developer has become an authority on the genre of super-hero. The designer is known to have had two main specialist studios at its disposal, but it is clear that she has opted for DC. Now, she has in-depth the reasons which have impelled them to leave The Casa de las Ideas.

In an interview, the head of the Monster spoke of their perception of the creative process that they have in the creative studio of the MCU. Remember that at one time, Jenkins was on board to order Thor: The Dark World, but has left the project for differences creative, being replaced by Alan Taylor. In this regard, he said the following:

“I really like the people that work there, but they want to have full control over their films. There is a control on the director. Yes, it can happen. In addition, demonstrates that a developer cannot impose its vision”

Further, he adds:

“When this happens, I have the impression that these people are doing a job different from mine, but with Wonder Woman 1984, I think I did exactly what I wanted. Everything a superhero movie needs comes naturally to me. I love to shoot beautiful action scenes on big trays. I really like it. ”

It is known that after the departure of Jenkins, Natalie Portman has renounced to appear in more films belonging to the film world best known, as the interpreter of Jane Foster has strongly defended the vision of the director. This decision has changed when Taika Waititi has hired the interpreter for the next Love and Thunder, but even so, it is interesting to know the level of fidelity that the two women had when they felt engaged in an original version.

Another side, another point that was discussed in the conversation was the moment where Jenkins has been proposed to direct Justice League, but she refused, because it ensures that, although she loves the comics, it doesn’t connect to the story, because it has many more characters, according to his words, he does not care much of the universe shared.

Without any doubt, the opinion of Patty Jenkins on the Marvel is quite energetic. What do you think of your statements?