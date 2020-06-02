The DC fans will soon be able to discover The Batman. Paul Dano joins the cast with Robert Pattinson and you explained his role.

Very soon a new Batman played by Robert Pattinson is going to happen in the DC universe. Also, Paul Dano play a role in The Batman.

Several months ago, the DC fans have learned that a new Batman was going to come to the cinema. In effect, after Christian Bale and Ben Affleck is Robert Pattinson who is going to put themselves in the shoes of the vigilante in The Batman.

DC has decided to offer a all-new version of man bat and fans are already excited to see what this is going to give.

Indeed, the arrival of Robert Pattinson surprised everyone and the fans have a few doubts. The actor will have to make its evidence in order to satisfy fans of the first hour. However, there does not seem stressed and he intends to show what he is capable of.

In addition, another actor joins the cast of The Batman. Moreover, the latter promises to play one of the villains most iconic of the Batman universe.

The Batman : The Sphinx in the next movie !

The film of Matt Reeves begins gradually to unfold, and more is known about The Batman. Thus, according to the media The Playlist, Paul Dano will soon be playing alongside Robert Pattinson. The latter will have the chance to put themselves in the shoes of the Sphinx aka The Man-mystery.

The Sprinx is a villain very well known in Batman. In effect, this criminal loves riddles, and he does not hesitate to abuse them in order to face the vigilante. Paul Dano seems to be very happy to play in The Batman, and he thinks that the film Reeves will appeal to fans.

“J’I have a good feeling about the film. I think that Matt Reeves is really very good. I have been very surprised by its storyline, which I find very powerful. I hope that we can soon resume the shooting “he said

Finally, Paul Dano should very well be the Sphinx. In fact, the actor wants to be known and very appreciated by the public. He has played in Little Miss Sunshine or in There Will Be Blood.

