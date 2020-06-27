Paul George felt bad for Russell Westbrook…

In 2017, Paul George he was sent by the Indiana Pacers at the Oklahoma City Thunder. At the time, all observers thought that the front was going to stay one more year in the Thunder before leaving during Free Agency. But, finally, he had surprised everyone with the signing of a contract with a maximum of 4 years. A decision made primarily due to its excellent agreement with Russell Westbrook. In the space of a year, the two men had managed to build a strong relationship. And at the time of applying your trade to the Los Angeles Clippers last summer, George felt bad for his friend.

“I have been to OKC for only two years. But, you know, during these two years, I have learned to love Russ as a brother. I loved him so much Russ. It was my first phone call after I found out what was happening. With the possibility of leaving, I had to call.

And he has supported me 100%. We talk about the two, and we did what we had to go to another party”, confident Paul George to Kevin Hart.

Finally, Paul George has taken the direction of the Clippers. And Russell Westbrook has managed to escape the reconstruction of OKC to play the title with the Houston Rockets.