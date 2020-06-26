Paul George has felt “screwed” by his trade to Oklahoma City

Wednesday, Paul George has emptied his bag on his departure from the Indiana Pacers. Three years after the trade, the side has finally explained her decision to leave the franchise to Indianapolis in deploring the lack of ambition of their leaders. At the time, so I was sent to the Oklahoma City Thunder against Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. For two years, the native of Los Angeles, has formed a good duo with Russell Westbrook. But originally, the player of 30 years does not show excited to join OKC. Not really…

“Honestly, OKC, who came out of nowhere to get to me… When my agent called me and said ‘I think I’m going to end up in Oklahoma’. My first reaction ? I felt like shit. I don’t want to address Oklahoma, but I had been in Indiana for 7 years.

Indy, it is quiet, silent. And I never thought I would find myself in a place even more quiet ! So I felt a little screwed up by learning that I was going to Oklahoma”, remembered Paul George for the issuance of Kevin Hart.

In spite of this, a priori, George has enjoyed OKC. He had also extended his contract with the Thunder in 2019 (during Free Agency). But finally, Paul George has felt the need of returning to his home in THE, calling his trade to the Clippers in the year 2020. A city very far away to be calm and silent.