Paul George sets the tone for the Clippers, who do not have time to waste

Last summer, Paul George he claimed his trade to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The side wanted to join the Los Angeles Clippers to associate with Kawhi Leonard. His petition was heard and the two men are now one of the best duos in the NBA. In this movement, the franchise from california, has been, of course, regarded as one of the favorite courses for the title. In the same way that the los Angeles Lakers or the Milwaukee Bucks.

But unlike those two teams, the Clippers have struggled at the start of the regular season. Irregular, the men of Doc Rivers have had difficulties to find a good rhythm. In particular, due to the absences for minor injuries of the two stars. But little by little, they are mounted in power, with great performances in some of the crashes. Has the approach of the resumption of the season, Paul George has announced the color.

“The title, or failure ? Is that it all boils down to it, or one takes several years ? From our side, it is now. We are preparing to enter the floor to win it all. We don’t have other plans. There has never been a question of giving a year to tame.

The conditions may have an influence ? Also, of course. There will be several steps. At the beginning, when we’ll be back, it’s going to be strange playing without the fans. But I think, honestly, we all want to play again”, confident Paul George.

30 years ago, Paul George has no more time to lose. And what is more important, the Clippers need to feed big ambitions with a work force. Among the old hands in california, and the young wolves, The fight promises to be fierce in this bubble in florida.