Paul McCartney calls for closing animal markets in China

The music reacts without any doubt to the pandemic is obvious that we live in because of the coronavirus, as it is inevitable, especially after the COVID-19 hit the music industry with a lot of concerts and festivals are cancelled or deferred.

Despite all this, we have seen how some musicians have come together to bring so much joy to the world and to clarify their position in this situation, as the same Paul McCartney.

In a recent speech Sir Paul had Howard Stern for his radio show, he talked at length about the coronavirus. As we remember, and according to all theories, they point out that this virus is a native of the city of Wuhan in China. There, one person was infected after eating a soup of bat in one of the street markets where she prepared dishes with wild animals, On this point, McCartney said that he hoped that this kind of places would finally be closed forever.

“I really hope that this means that the chinese government said:” okay, guys, we really need to be very hygienic here. “Let’s be honest, it is a little medieval eating bats “, It is this that Paul McCartney, a vegetarian since 1975 and one of the greatest defenders of animal rights, has mentioned.

Continuing on this point, Paul has also asked other artists to join this initiative to put pressure on the chinese government to completely close these places, He mentions that they have not only been the cause of the coronavirus, but other dangerous diseases:

“This is not a stupid idea, it is a very good idea. This wouldn’t be so bad if it was the only thing to blame in these markets. But it seems that SARS, avian influenza and all kinds of diseases are also from there. And why? For the medieval practices that take place there. They must clean up their practice. This could lead to a change. Otherwise, I don’t know what I would do. ”

Of course, the legendary musician has advanced, because obviously with his comments a lot of people would be outraged, but he defended his position: “They will surely say that people are doing this since time immemorial and that is the way they are doing things. But slavery was also practiced for centuries. There comes a time where you have to change things. “

To finish with and for all those who see the situation does not improve, Paul McCartney sends a message of hope to all those who are suffering at this time, remembering that as a child, he suffered the last ravages of the Second world War, but despite the terrible situation, his parents have taught him that You can get ahead of everything and this time it will be the same thing.

Don’t forget that This Saturday, April 18, from 19: 00 (central Mexico), Sir Paul will give a charity show organized by Lady Gaga with big names like Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Lizzo, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin of Coldplay and, still more, in order to raise funds for the response Fund solidarity COVID-19 of the world health Organization. If you want to see it, you can check more details HERE.