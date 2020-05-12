Paul Verhoeven is preparing a series adapted from “Bel Ami”

The Dutch director will adapt this classic French writer guy de Maupassant in a mini-contemporary series of eight episodes. The shooting is planned for the summer of 2021.

We learned this May 11, the postponement of the theatrical release of Benedetta – the highly anticipated last movie of Paul Verhoeven on a religious ostracized because of his homosexuality – to may 2021, due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. A year that promises to be filled for the outrageous Dutch film director, who is currently working on a new project : an adaptation mini-series Bel-Ami de Maupassant, as we learn from on Twitter its producer Saïd Ben Saïd.

A new adaptation of this classic of French literature, 1885, therefore, which comes to be added to a list of movies already long : one can mention, for example, the rigorous adaptation of Albert Lewin in 1947, or that of Declan Donnellan and Ormerod Nick in 2011, when Robert Pattinson gave his features to Georges Duroy – which had at least the merit to make us smile.

Paul Verhoeven is currently working with Gerard Soeteman (the Black Book, Flesh and blood, Spetters, etc.) to a contemporary adaptation of the novel by guy de Maupassant “Bel Ami” in a mini-series of 8 episodes of 52′. The shooting will take place in France, in the French language during the summer of 2021. pic.twitter.com/SbOtRRyML2 Saïd Ben Saïd (@saidbensaid66) May 11, 2020

Scandal timeless

This time, we will immerse ourselves not in the middle of the decorations of the Nineteenth century, since it will be a contemporary adaptation. This story of scandal timeless will allow Verhoeven to deploy again its the art of provocation. Recall that the novel of guy de Maupassant relates the social ascent of the seducer Georges Duroy, a man without scruples and cheerful opportunist, who does not hesitate to use women to climb the ranks quickly. In this satire of early capitalism on a background of colonial policy, Maupassant also described the influence of the press in a society plagued by political scandals.

This mini-series in eight episodes will sign the back of Verhoeven to the television, his last production for the small screen dating back to an episode of the Traveller, in 1986. It will be written with Gerard Soeteman, his faithful screenwriter.

