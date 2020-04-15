Paul Walker : his daughter reveals a video unpublished work of his father, and it is too cute

A video so cute

In these new images, users can see Meadow Walker to come and do a surprise to his father to wish him a happy birthday. When his father opens the door of what looks like a caravan of filming, his daughter cries out for the surprise. Suddenly, the star moves back and throws himself on the bed before laughing.

“Happy birthday” it then initiates Meadow, what Paul Walker admits laughing : “You scared me !”. Quickly recovered from his emotions, he takes it in his arms to give him a cuddle. A moment too cute and touching, which is good to watch and gives a smile.