PAUL WESLEY JOKED ABOUT THE RESEMBLANCE TO JUSTIN BIEBER

Have you ever noticed a certain similarity between Paul Wesley and Justin Bieber?

Perhaps it will be clearer to you by looking at this comparison photo made by E! News, with two images that date back to a few years ago and in which both the actor and the singer hold a child’s arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comments By Celebs (@commentsbycelebs)

The Vampire Diaries star herself intervened in the comments, joking that they are related: ” He is my son .”

Friend and colleague Nina Dobrev immediately intervened, continuing the joke. ” Our illegitimate son,” he wrote, winking at the love story between his character and that of Paul Wesley on TVD.

Paul loved the comment and added three hashtags: ” Proud parents, we miss your son and call us back .”

Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev said their relationship started off badly, but then they became friends and are still BFFs!