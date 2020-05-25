Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) jealous of the physique of Robert Pattinson (Twilight) ? He answers and it is amazing

If you are a follower of the series fantastic, the name to Paul Wesley which is not at all a partier, you will be familiar with. And for good reason, the actor is known to have interpreted the handsome Stefan Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries. A role that was going to wow but it has also earned a few comparisons. At the time when the show was aired on television, the actor was often put in competition with Robert Pattinson, who played him as a vampire in the saga Twilight. What make him jealous ? Questioned about it by the magazine Seventeen in 2010, he had responded in an amazing way.

At this famous interview, Paul Wesley was thus stated : “Robert Pattinson is the last person that I would want to be compared. I think all the girls would throw me under a bus to be within two metres of him. In reality, I find that this is a guy attractive. And I’ve watched Twilight, and I think it was very intriguing.” Statements unexpected, which cannot fail to react the fans of the actor. In the meantime, please know that Nina Dobrev was recently shown to be nostalgic about the time spent with Paul Wesley, and she made him a cute wink on Instagram.