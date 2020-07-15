Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) the love of a kiss from Candice King in the series ? Find out why

While Paul Wesley and Candice King have done with a couple in the series The Vampire Diaries, here is the reason why the interpreter of Stefan was happy to kiss her co-star !

A chemistry undeniable ! Well, yes, the meltynautes, if the set of sharp fangs CW revolved mainly around the love triangle of Stefan, Elena and Damon, Caroline Forbes has quickly established itself as one of the favorite characters of the fans. And very quickly, when the heroine of the tv series decided to offer her heart to Damon, the viewers have wished that his younger brother, finds love in the arms of the blonde and this is exactly what happened as the two lovebirds end up even getting married in the last few episodes of the last season. And while Paul Wesley, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder were very close on the set, be aware that the interpreter of Stefan Salvatore was happy to kiss her co-star.

In fact, it is during the comic-con in San Diego in the year 2015 as the actor revealed at a panel as he loved to shoot this kind of scenes on the sides of Candice King : “I love to make sure that Candice feels uncomfortable when we are filming. Candice is married and I am a very close friend with her husband, so I love it when we have to shoot scenes where we have to embrace because it is always so weird and funny.” This shows that the two friends got on well in real life. One thing is certain, even if it’s already been three years, now that the series has been completed, it continues to lose a lot. Waiting for more information, please know that Nina Dobrev was drawn by Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder on the set of the Vampire Diaries.