Paul Wesley would be jealous of her physique !

Vampires ? They have it in the blood ! The comparisons between Paul Wesley and Robert Pattinson have so often cast… perhaps wrongly.

Two vampires, two roles in beautiful love chilled : it was therefore necessary to compare Paul Wesley and Robert Pattinson. Vampire Diaries in the face of Twilight : a match and summary to its actors ?

Paul Wesley has brought elements of answer in 2010. Because in this duel blood for blood, male, the fans would often refer to “the enemy” of Twilight… It was therefore necessary to re-establish the truth.

“Robert Pattinson is the last person that I would want to be compared, therefore, had balanced the interpreter of Stefan Salvatore. I think all the girls would throw me under a bus to be within two metres of him. “

A comparison a little violent, of course… But you have to remember the madness driven by the duo of Edward – Bella. The five films also continue to make the success of the saga. Even repeated years after the fact.

But the series Vampire Diaries does not age either. It must also say that a vampire does not age… We may as well ask the question of a rivalry Paul Wesley – Robert Pattinson. Seventeen it has therefore been made.

Paul Wesley on the teeth in the face of Robert Pattinson ?

But the first was cut short at the so-called competition. As of 2010, breaks down the rumors : he likes his ” rival “… And does not appear to be neither jealous, nor envious. Not even in the competition.

“In reality, I find that this is a guy attractive. And I’ve watched Twilight, and I think it was very intriguing. ” This is a problem set : Robert Pattinson has no competitor with long teeth…

After eight seasons of Vampire DiariesPaul Wesley has a little bit left of the large screen to the side to get behind the camera. Another difference with its rival, also always a bit of movies.

Robert Pattinson will indeed be a of the main actors in the next Christopher Nolan. The opportunity for the vampire to get out again of the box !

