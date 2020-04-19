Pauline Delpech announced to have tested positive for Covid-19, users support

Sunday, April 12, on Twitter, Pauline Delpech has announced to have tested positive for Covid-19. Visibly exhausted, the actress and a politician has received many supports from users.

France today begins its fifth week of confinement, while the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in the population. According to figures from Public Health, France Sunday, April 12 to 14 hours, the Hex 95 403 confirmed cases and 14 393 deaths, including 9 253 in hospital. While the president of the Republic must apply to the country for the third time on Monday 13 April, the testimonies of contaminated keep coming. This Sunday 12 April, it was the turn of Pauline Delpech to announce that she had tested positive. The daughter-in-law of Michel Delpech, also an actress, writer and former advisor to Europe-Ecology-the Greens of The 17th district of the City of Paris, reported the news on Twitter :” I have just been diagnosed covidéestay home you, it is exhausting. Really, it is hard “.

A new which immediately draw the attention of the users, which have sought to find out a little more :” Do you know what is the origin of the contamination ? “inquired one of them, “ No idea. I stayed at me non stopexcept for the races “he then responds to the best friend of Frederique Bel. ” It is this that becomes scary… You feel how ? “, then asks the user. ” Kb “answers t-it so terse. While the marks of sympathy and advice multiply : “ Good luck, rest, vitamin C and vegetables, and especially the monitoring of all the symptoms… I’m at J28 and we get out of this “some netizens can not help but criticize the approach of the actress :” There are so many that are, and do not come to pour/to mope around on the social networks “.