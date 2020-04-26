pause the video game with his “blood brother” !

Justin Bieber just posted a photo in the company of his friend Ryan Good ! A man he describes as his “blood brother” !

Justin Bieber just posted a photo with his ” blood brother “Ryan is Good… surfers have loved this picture… MCE TV tells you more !

At just 25 years old, Justin Bieber has kept his child’s soul ! In effect, the interpreter Yummy love to play video games… To do what is better than a friend at his side to share the moment ! The darling Hailey Baldwin turned to his friend Ryan Good !

This famous Ryan Good that Justin refers to as his ” blood brother “, is none other than the co-founder of ” House of Drew “the famous brand of textile of the singer !

Internet users are therefore likely to have liked this shot ! In fact, fans of Justin Bieber weren’t stingy with compliments !

Justin Bieber, internet users commented on this photo in mass

A lot of people have thought that the friend of Justin Bieber on the photo was her real brother ! But no, the man is none other than his friend and collaborator ! Ryan Good is also known for having been the boyfriend of Ashley Benson (Pretty Litte Things) in 2013 !

Internet users are therefore likely to have commented on this post ! “Too beautiful both of you ! I don’t know if it is truly your brother, but there was a little air of family… In any case, you have the same style of dress Justin ! “ Can one read on the social network !

Or again :” Play video games between mates is really the base, especially in a period of confinement with the coronavirus ! “”Make us another collection “Drew” with Justin ! “and we can read on Instagram ! What give ideas to the two co-founder of the clothing brand ! Case to follow !

See this publication on Instagram Blood brother A publication shared by Justin Bieber (@justin bieber) the March 13, 2020 at 2 :52 am PDT

Tags : Justin Bieber – Justin Bieber Drew – Justin Bieber-brother – Justin Bieber instagram – justin bieber photo – Justin Bieber ryan good – Justin Bieber textile