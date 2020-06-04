Pay a tear for Kim Kardashian

I’m so reassured !

Finally, yesterday, I had the answer to a question which I had been nagging him for the start of the pandemic. A question that prevented me from sleeping at night.

But how Kim Kardashian manages to survive in a full containment ?

Phew. Fortunately, the issue The View was reached by Skype in his humble home, where she lives with her husband Kanye West and their four children.

So how do you survive it ?

“It is hard, it is very hard “.

THE MISERY OF THE RICH

In an interview with The ViewKim Kardashian has shared a slice of his experiences, which can identify all the people who are suffering at this time…

“To be at home with four children… it is really tough. […] It is hard to juggle it all. I teach my children, I do the laundry, the kitchen. ”

In January, on Instagram, the star of reality tv had shown images of his three fridges, so a is a walk-in closet. Yes, yes, as a huge cold room, large restaurant. Or like an entire section of your Costco on the corner.

Have mercy Kim Kardashian…

it no longer has a person to do her makeup and her hair. And that is hard. Then she had to call her sister Kylie, who is coming at it the grimer.

(Ben what, you don’t know is that the social distancing did not apply to the mega stars ? They are immune to the virus, it is magic…)

Earlier this week on Instagram, Kim Kardashian launched an appeal to its fans, asking them to advise her what she should do to occupy his four children, because she was ” boutte “.

What do you want, Kim is helpless.

There are only a few weeks, she had shown images of the “games room” of his children, in his home of $ 60 million.

There are toys (as much as a mini Toys“R”Us Legos, dinosaurs, trains miniatures, a stage for small performances (with a drum set, guitars and a violin), a mini-grocery store with a cash register that beeps and a credit card terminal, a mini ice cream shop, a ball pool, which is accessed with a mini-waterslide.

Forget the doctors, the nurses, the clerks, the attendants, forget all of the nursing staff, what the american public wants to know is how the queen of reality tv survives in confinement.

Forget the mothers of families, single-parent, have resorted to food banks.

What we really want is to know how Kim Kardashian fill her days.

BAD LANGUAGE

You know how people are villains. There are even some who have bluntly criticized the poor Kim Kardashian on social media. Villains, villains !

A user fielleuse wrote : “My God, it must be difficult to make the social distancing in your huge house with your huge court, your huge pool, full of food and supplies. Please, tell me how you do it “.

God, these people are ungrateful…